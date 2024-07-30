Bonaire Bonaire Trolley takes seniors on tour Redactie 30-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The elderly citizens enjoyed the tour and the outing. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Last Thursday, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with Jack Tours, organized a city tour for the clients of Kas di Mimina and Kas di Kuido as part of their July program themed “Turista riba mi isla – Tourist on my own island.”

The tour took place on Jack Tours’ trolley, fully painted with TCB branding: It’s in our nature. The Bonaire Trolley picked up the seniors from Kas di Mimina and Kas di Kuido and took them on a one-hour ride through the center of Kralendijk, with a stop for a snack along the way. After the tour, they were dropped off at their respective locations.

Giving Back

According to TCB, the tour was a great opportunity to give back to the community and honor those who have helped pass down traditions and preserve heritage. “TCB would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all those who dedicate their lives to caring for the elderly and ensuring they can also enjoy the island from the perspective of a tourist,” said TCB.

3