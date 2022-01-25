Bonaire wants to have sustainable fishery policy















KRALENDIJK – The Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Service (LVV) wants to stimulate sustainable, efficient and effective fishing on Bonaire. To this end, it contributed to the fisheries management plan for the Caribbean Netherlands 2020-2030, among other things.

Recently, LVV has been visibly very active in the fields of agriculture and animal husbandry. However, a lot has happened behind the scenes in the fishing industry in the past year. LVV now wants to visibly further strengthen and continue these developments.

LVV considers it important that Bonaire has a sound, current and widely supported fisheries policy and an associated action plan. That is why LVV, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV), has asked Agrinature B.V. to consult consultants. and Beyonder B.V. asked to support LVV in drafting it. These organizations are led by Pieter van Baren and Weero Koster respectively. Together they have a lot of experience in the field of fishing and sustainability.

Important

Despite its small size, Bonaire’s fishing sector is important as a means of livelihood. At the same time, the sector is a confirmation of the Bonairean identity. The sector creates employment, ensures import substitution (and therefore retains foreign exchange), provides the population with healthy food and has an important social and cultural function.

Sustainable

The public entity Bonaire would like to realize a sustainable fisheries policy through LVV. Developing this is a joint effort of all stakeholders, including fishermen, the government, nature NGOs, and buyers. The LVV service therefore informs the wider public and interested parties in this way to give them the opportunity to contribute ideas about the fisheries policy and the associated action plan.