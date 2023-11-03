Bonaire welcomes athletes for the Special Olympics Kingdom Games

KRALENDIJK – The first participants of the Special Olympics Kingdom Games 2023 have arrived in Bonaire from Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. A special flight from EZ Air transported participants to Bonaire for their participation.

More groups from Aruba and Curaçao are expected throughout the day. The sports event, taking place this weekend, includes competitions in various disciplines, including ball sports, athletics, swimming, beach volleyball, soccer, and baseball.

Among the welcoming committee were Deputy Clark Abraham and the director of INDEBON, Terrence de Jongh.

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Wilhelminaplein.