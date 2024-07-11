Bonaire Bonaire welcomes more tourists in June 2024 Redactie 11-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In June 2024, Bonaire welcomed 12,117 overnight visitors, marking a 5.04% increase compared to June last year. These figures are based on preliminary data released by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB). In June 2019, there were 12,500 overnight visitors, just before the pandemic.

Dutch visitors comprised the largest group at 41%, followed by Americans at 31% and visitors from Curaçao at 14.7%. Additionally, tourists from Aruba, Belgium, Germany, and Canada made significant contributions to Bonaire’s tourism sector.

American visitors mainly originated from states such as Florida, Texas, and California. The age groups of 45 to 54 years (22%) and 55 to 64 years (21%) were the most represented among visitors. Dutch visitors primarily came from North Holland, South Holland, and North Brabant, with the age groups of 55 to 64 years (20.8%) and 45 to 54 years (19.3%) being prominent.

In May 2024, Bonaire also welcomed 27,885 cruise visitors across 7 cruise ships.

