Bonaire welcomes Royal visit today

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire will welcome His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Máxima and Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange on Friday early evening the 27th of January for their visit to the Caribbean part of the kingdom. The purpose of the trip is to introduce the Princess of Orange to all six islands.

Bonaire is the first island to be visited and a varied programme has been put together. Island Governor Edison Rijna is the host. He will greet the Royal Party on Friday evening at Flamingo Airport. State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation van Huffelen will accompany them throughout the trip.

On Saturday the 28th of January, the Princess of Orange will make her first acquaintance with the island. Throughout the day and evening, the party will have a programme focusing on culture, nature, music, local customs, the colonial past, sports and meetings with Bonaire residents.

Bonaire is proud to be the first island to present itself and invites the community to give the royal family a warm welcome by standing along the route below. The bus will pass through Rincon in the late morning and the following streets in the early afternoon: Kaya Karibe – Kaya Korona – Kaya Dr Jose Gregorio Hernandez – Kaya V.F. Gomez – Kaya Papa Cornes – Hanchi Amboina, Kaya Sonmontuno – Kaya Pos di Amor – Kaya A. Emerenciana – Kaya Industria – Kaya Msgr Nieuwindt – Kaya Nikoboko South.

