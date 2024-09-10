Bonaire Bonaire welcomes visitors upon arrival at the Flamingo International Airport Redactie 10-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo TCB

KRALENDIJK – On September 7th, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) began welcoming visitors arriving on major international flights from Miami, Atlanta, Houston, and Amsterdam with local music and models in traditional outfits handing out memorable gifts.

This year, during tourism month, TCB will be at the airport every Saturday to greet our visitors and express our gratitude for choosing Bonaire as their vacation destination.

This year, the gift chosen for these events was the Bonaire-branded luggage tags, which consist of the Bonaire logo, which takes up most of the space. There are light blue tags, featuring the flamingos, the parrot, and the “Kibrahacha” tree, all placed behind a cadushy fence. The dark blue tags focus more on the underwater scene, featuring corals, a conch, the parrot fish, and a turtle swimming alongside a school of fish.

