Bonaire welcomes visitors with new information desk from TCB and STINAPA

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and STINAPA Bonaire jointly introduce the ‘It’s in our Nature Airport Information Booth’ at Flamingo Airport. This strategically placed booth provides valuable information to both incoming and departing visitors, aimed at enhancing their Bonaire experience.

The information booth, a result of the collaboration between TCB and STINAPA, is intended to supply visitors with essential information about the island’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities. This emphasizes sustainable tourism and environmental awareness.

Visitors can turn to the booth for various matters, including brochures, the option to purchase the ‘nature fee,’ maps, and guides. Knowledgeable staff is available to answer questions and provide recommendations.