Bonaire will get own Audit Chamber













1 Share

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will soon have to start the recruitment of members to staff the Audit Chamber Bonaire.

The ordinance for the establishment of that institute was approved on December 15, 2021 by the Island Council. Initially it was the intention that the three BES islands would have a joint audit chamber. That idea never got off the ground, mainly due to little enthusiasm on the side of Saba.

After this, the islands decided to each set up their own audit office. Incidentally, the council decision anticipates an amendment to be implemented in the Public Entities Act BES (WolBES). The decision in the Island Council of Bonaire to establish the Bonaire Audit Chamber was unanimously adopted.

Research

“The task of the Audit Chamber is to conduct an investigations into the efficiency, effectiveness and legality of the island’s Governance, as exectued by the Executive Council”, the adopted regulation reads.

The Audit Chamber Bonaire will consist of a minimum of two and a maximum of three members, who preferably come from the island itself, provided they meet the criteria set such as expertise and independence.