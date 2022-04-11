Bonaire will have a Miss Teenage pageant in 2022

KRALENDIJK- On Bonaire, after a hiatus of quite a few years, a new Miss Teenage pageant will be held this year. In the meantime, eight young ladies have already signed up to compete against each other.

The winner of Miss Teenage Bonaire will compete in 2023 against other candidates in the international Miss Teenage pageant.

The election is organized by the local licensee, Bonaire International Airt & Talent Academy, simply referred to as BIATA.

Presentation

The young ladies who have registered for the elections will soon be introduced to the press. BIATA says it is pleased with the interest in the elections, but also with the cooperation that the organization has received from others in all kinds of areas.