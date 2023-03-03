Bonaire will have a monthly shopping evening

KRALENDIJK – Starting March 10th, a shopping evening will be organized monthly in the center of Kralendijk. The shopping evenings will be on Fridays and the stores will remain open until 9:00 pm. The city center area will be closed during the shopping evenings.

With this evening opening, residents can do their shopping after work. And for tourists, the shopping evenings provide an opportunity to shop during the cooler evening hours.

During the shopping evenings, there will be a bouncy castle for young children and background music playing. The shopping evenings are organized by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and the Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) in consultation with the retailers.

