Bonaire will host its first annual Yoga & Wellness Festival in 2023

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with Bindu Yoga and the wellness sector, is organizing the first annual Yoga & Wellness Festival from June 19 – 25, 2023.

The week-long festival will be filled with two yoga retreats by renowned Ashtanga yoga teacher and influencer, Laruga Glaser, and local yoga teachers who focus on gentle healing and positivity, island-wide yoga and wellness treatment programs by participating island partners, including restaurants and hotels that have a special offer this week. Treatment program categories include healing, rejuvenation, relaxation, and exploration. On the last day there is a yoga festival where visitors can participate in yoga, meditation, fitness workshops, music, food and other wellness activities.

In the coming weeks, TCB will launch a landing page on www.BonaireIsland.com with more information about the festival.