Bonairean children visit Carnival Cruise ship
KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Buki di Prèt Boneiru, in collaboration with Carnival Cruise Lines, organized a visit for a group of children to the Carnival Celebration cruise ship.
Nearly 80 children between the ages of 4 and 13 had the chance to explore a real cruise ship and experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Carnival Celebration up close.
After the success of last year’s event, TCB thought it would be a good idea to repeat the visit. According to TCB, the enthusiasm and positive feedback from last year show that these kinds of visits are important for giving young people an idea of what the cruise industry entails.
Amazing
“The collaboration with Buki di Prèt for this event was an amazing experience. When you see the enthusiasm of these children, you realize just how important these kinds of events are,” said TCB Director Miles Mercera.
More News
-
Police and justice
Seized criminal funds benefit Bonaire’s environment through prosecutor’s office BES
-
Events
Bonairean children visit Carnival Cruise ship
-
Sint Maarten
St. Maarten expects 1.5 Million cruise passengers by 2025
-
Consumer Affairs
Better privacy protection residents Caribbean Netherlands when reporting discrimination
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Supervisor of Production Statia
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius uses branding agency to carry out recruitment procedure in healthcare
-
Saba
Saba cleans up after passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto
-
Police and justice
Aspirant officers KPCN undergo driving training and examination
More News
-
Police and justice
Seized criminal funds benefit Bonaire’s environment through prosecutor’s office BES
-
Events
Bonairean children visit Carnival Cruise ship
-
Sint Maarten
St. Maarten expects 1.5 Million cruise passengers by 2025
-
Consumer Affairs
Better privacy protection residents Caribbean Netherlands when reporting discrimination
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Supervisor of Production Statia
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius uses branding agency to carry out recruitment procedure in healthcare
-
Saba
Saba cleans up after passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto
-
Police and justice
Aspirant officers KPCN undergo driving training and examination