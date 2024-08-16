Events Bonairean children visit Carnival Cruise ship Redactie 16-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The group of kids was really enthused by the visit. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Buki di Prèt Boneiru, in collaboration with Carnival Cruise Lines, organized a visit for a group of children to the Carnival Celebration cruise ship.

Nearly 80 children between the ages of 4 and 13 had the chance to explore a real cruise ship and experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Carnival Celebration up close.

After the success of last year’s event, TCB thought it would be a good idea to repeat the visit. According to TCB, the enthusiasm and positive feedback from last year show that these kinds of visits are important for giving young people an idea of what the cruise industry entails.

Amazing

“The collaboration with Buki di Prèt for this event was an amazing experience. When you see the enthusiasm of these children, you realize just how important these kinds of events are,” said TCB Director Miles Mercera.

