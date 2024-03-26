The Netherlands
Bonairean Nathania Velasquez presents Theater Production in the Netherlands
2024-03-26 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On the weekend of March 23 and 22, 2024, Nathania Velasquez, originally from Bonaire and daughter of Shirley and Efren Velasquez, presented her theater production in the Netherlands.
The Production, titled “In het midden van het midden, van het midden, van het midden, van het midden..”, or “IHMVHMVHMVHMVHM”, was very positively received by those present, and is produced and directed by Nathania herself. The themes presented in the production revolve around identity, belonging, and social expectations.
Bonaire
Velazquez also hopes to bring the production to Bonaire in October of this year.
