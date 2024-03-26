The Netherlands Bonairean Nathania Velasquez presents Theater Production in the Netherlands Redactie 2024-03-26 - 1 minuten leestijd

Velazquez hopes to bring her production to Bonaire in October

KRALENDIJK – On the weekend of March 23 and 22, 2024, Nathania Velasquez, originally from Bonaire and daughter of Shirley and Efren Velasquez, presented her theater production in the Netherlands.

The Production, titled “In het midden van het midden, van het midden, van het midden, van het midden..”, or “IHMVHMVHMVHMVHM”, was very positively received by those present, and is produced and directed by Nathania herself. The themes presented in the production revolve around identity, belonging, and social expectations.

Bonaire

Velazquez also hopes to bring the production to Bonaire in October of this year.