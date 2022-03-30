KRALENDIJK- Five Bonairean nurses received the Basic Acute Care certificate on Monday. The Secretary of Health, Welfare and Sport, Maarten van Ooijen, was present via video link.
The Basic Acute Care training was created because during the Covid pandemic it turned out that there was a major shortage of specialized nurses for the acute care departments.
The Bonairean nurses who successfully completed this training are: Mareen Leocadia, Jurdenne Trenidad, Emely Janga, George Michel and Rebecca Menzies. These five have decided to specialize in Emergency, Recovery and Intensive Care after completing their Basic Acute Care training. In June 2022, six other nurses from Bonaire will follow the Basic Acute Care training.
Training program
The Basic Acute Care training is part of the Caribbean Health Academy training program. Fundashon Mariadal and Fundashon Mariadal Academy are part of the collaboration for Bonaire. Training healthcare professionals in the Caribbean is one of the goals of the collaborating hospitals in the Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance (DCHA i.o.).
Also read:
- Vacancy Guest Service Agent Bonaire
- Belastingdienst and KPCN will cooperate more closely with FIOD
- Terramar Museum looks back with satisfaction on Global Money Week activities
- Bonairean nurses receive Basic Acute Care certificates
- New to be build after school building on St. Eustatius approved by stakeholders
- Vacature Projectleider loslopend vee | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Sr. Projectmanager Nature Environment Policy Plan | Program Project Management Office Statia
- The Dutch Government temporarily lowers excise duty on gasoline for the Caribbean Netherlands
- No more quarantine for close contacts on Saba
- Business Incubator should stimulate more start-ups on Bonaire
- Conference about housing for vulnerable groups Bonaire kicks off on Monday
- Vacature Programma- Project Secretaris PPMO Statia
- THE SAGA CONTINUES at Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF)
- AWW Widows Pension
- Final scope Black Rocks Saba approved