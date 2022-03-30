Bonairean nurses receive Basic Acute Care certificates

KRALENDIJK- Five Bonairean nurses received the Basic Acute Care certificate on Monday. The Secretary of Health, Welfare and Sport, Maarten van Ooijen, was present via video link.

The Basic Acute Care training was created because during the Covid pandemic it turned out that there was a major shortage of specialized nurses for the acute care departments.

The Bonairean nurses who successfully completed this training are: Mareen Leocadia, Jurdenne Trenidad, Emely Janga, George Michel and Rebecca Menzies. These five have decided to specialize in Emergency, Recovery and Intensive Care after completing their Basic Acute Care training. In June 2022, six other nurses from Bonaire will follow the Basic Acute Care training.

Training program

The Basic Acute Care training is part of the Caribbean Health Academy training program. Fundashon Mariadal and Fundashon Mariadal Academy are part of the collaboration for Bonaire. Training healthcare professionals in the Caribbean is one of the goals of the collaborating hospitals in the Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance (DCHA i.o.).