Bonairean pilot promoted to captain on Saab Z Air

A beaming Lorenzo Silié stands among his colleagues from Z Air in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – As of Friday, Bonairean pilot Lorenzo Silié may call himself Captain on the Saab 340B aircraft of Z Air.

Silié started a few years ago as a First Officer on the Beechcraft 1900D, which Z Air operated for a long time. He later advanced to the position of First Officer on the larger Saab 340B. After completing the required flight hours and additional training, Silié has now been promoted to Captain.

Upon landing the aircraft on Bonaire for the first time under his command on Friday, the new captain was greeted with a traditional water salute.

Silié was then warmly welcomed by Z Air’s ground staff at Flamingo Airport.

