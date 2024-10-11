Bonaire Bonairean Youth at Debate Tournament in Curaçao Redactie 11-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Nine of the 10 Participants and Supervisors at Flamingo Airport Bonaire

WILLEMSTAD – This week, young people from Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao are coming together for the regional debate tournament “Building Bridges.” Ten students from Bonaire, from different educational levels Mavo, Havo, and Vwo, and aged between 13 and 17 years old, are participating in this event. The tournament, organized by Debat.ed and DebatUnie, focuses on strengthening debate skills and exchanging ideas between the islands.

The participants will undergo a week of training and workshops in Curaçao, led by professional debaters. They will learn how to present their arguments more effectively and how to discuss challenging topics. In addition, there will be a strong focus on personal development, where they will learn how to manage stress. Besides the debates, cultural activities are also part of the program. The students will visit museums and engage in discussions with local and international politicians.

The tournament will conclude on October 12 with a final at the University of Curaçao Moises F. da Costa Gomez. Everyone is welcome to attend the debates from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Admission is free, but registration is required via ai.debated.cw/BB-Registration-Finals.

The project is made possible by the European Union and gives young people the opportunity to showcase their talents and work together towards a better future for the islands.

