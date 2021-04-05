Bonaire’s Covid Figuress Less Positive than Reported Yesterday













Kralendijk- Yesterday the Government of Bonaire communicated an incorrect figure about the number of Active Covid cases that had recovered.

Instead of the 74 recovered cases yesterday, only 34 persons actually recovered. That also means that the number of active cases as of Sunday did not stand at 183, but at 222! The mistake is annoying as time and again Government sends out incorrect information which is later corrected 2 or 3 times in a row.







On April 5, 2021, there are 225 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 18 test result came in, of which 6 resulted positive. This means the total number of active infections has increased by 3.

One person recovered from Covid-19. Two more people have people died of Covid-19 related complications. There are now a total of 22 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 16 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire, 5 of them with intensive care. 1 person is in the hospital of Aruba and 5 people in the hospital in Colombia.