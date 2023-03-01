Bonaire’s government warns against contaminated cleaning products

KRALENDIJK- Colgate-Palmolive, the manufacturer of Fabuloso® cleaning products, has recalled a range of cleaning products due to a risk of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens growing in the products.

Pseudomonas species are bacterial species responsible for many human infectious diseases. The first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. The recall includes as many as 5 million bottles.

Recall

Currently, the recall is limited to the US and Canada. CARPHA is monitoring the situation for further developments and whether the recall extends to the Caribbean. For more information and a complete list of recalled products, please visit: https://www.fabuloso.com/recall

