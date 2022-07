KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) warns consumers on the island about the danger of shards of glass in certain products of brewer Heineken.

These are specific bottles of Heineken of the Mono type of 25 centilitres and Heinken 0%. In addition, the bottles mentioned must have an expiration date of January 31, 2023.

According to the OLB, it is better not to use the specific bottles mentioned at all as a precaution.