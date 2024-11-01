Bonaire Bonaire’s sea promenade gains more local trees Redactie 01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The trees were planted by volunteers of the Tera Barra Foundation. Photo: Peter Montanus

KRALENDIJK – A new set of local trees has been planted along the Kralendijk boulevard as part of an enhancement project.

Commissioned by the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the Tera Barra Foundation has planted eight Green Buttonwood trees, also known as Mangel Blanku, along with beach poplars (Palu Santu) in locations where palm trees previously stood.

Over the coming year, Tera Barra will be responsible for watering and pruning the trees to ensure they can eventually thrive independently.

