Bonaire
Bonaire’s sea promenade gains more local trees
01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – A new set of local trees has been planted along the Kralendijk boulevard as part of an enhancement project.
Commissioned by the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the Tera Barra Foundation has planted eight Green Buttonwood trees, also known as Mangel Blanku, along with beach poplars (Palu Santu) in locations where palm trees previously stood.
Over the coming year, Tera Barra will be responsible for watering and pruning the trees to ensure they can eventually thrive independently.
0
More News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire’s sea promenade gains more local trees
-
Sint Maarten
Sint Maarten police issue 129 fines during FCCA conference
-
Bonaire
BKCN Firefighters successfully pass shift leader training
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius will work on Tourism Master Plan
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Island Council approves multi-annual budget 2025–2028
-
Bonaire
Organizations Bonaire Gear Up for EU Funding with Masterclass on Project Proposals
-
Nature
Mangrove Maniacs plant 1200 new mangroves at Aquarius
-
News
Vague Promises, Big Questions: St. Eustatius Needs Clearer Communication on Investments
More News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire’s sea promenade gains more local trees
-
Sint Maarten
Sint Maarten police issue 129 fines during FCCA conference
-
Bonaire
BKCN Firefighters successfully pass shift leader training
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius will work on Tourism Master Plan
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Island Council approves multi-annual budget 2025–2028
-
Bonaire
Organizations Bonaire Gear Up for EU Funding with Masterclass on Project Proposals
-
Nature
Mangrove Maniacs plant 1200 new mangroves at Aquarius
-
News
Vague Promises, Big Questions: St. Eustatius Needs Clearer Communication on Investments