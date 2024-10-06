Bonaire Bonaire’s tourism sector calls for significantly increased government investment Redactie 06-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

BONHATA director Veroesjka de Windt is of the opinion that Bonaire’s Tourism Budget should be more than doubled to remain competitive in the market. Photo: Archive ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – During the Island Council meeting on Thursday, September 26, Veroesjka de Windt, director of the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), strongly advocated for a substantial increase in government investments in the island’s tourism sector.

De Windt pointed out that tourism is the backbone of the island’s economy, supporting a wide range of industries that extends far beyond just hotels and resorts.

The BONHATA director also emphasized the need to raise the budget of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) from the current $2 million to at least $4.5 million by 2025. According to BONHATA, this increase is essential to keep Bonaire competitive as a tourist destination.

Additionally, BONHATA is calling on the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) to jointly engage with The Hague regarding potential tax increases set for 2025.

“Businesses on the island are already struggling with the financial burden from the tax hikes imposed by The Hague earlier this year,” said De Windt, referencing the increased costs resulting from a significant rise in the statutory minimum wage.

Working Together

“Only by working together can we ensure a prosperous future for Bonaire,” De Windt emphasized. BONHATA believes that the future of tourism on Bonaire depends on timely and targeted investments from both the local government and through collaboration with the Dutch national government.

