Tourism BONHATA meets Executive Council Bonaire for Dialogue Session Redactie 2024-03-27 - 1 minuten leestijd

The commissioners during the dialogue with BONHATA. Photo: BONHATA

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) has last week held a dialogue session with commissioners Anjelica Cicilia, Clark Abraham, and Nina den Heyer.

The meeting, which took place at Captain Don’s Habitat, focused on the current challenges and opportunities for sustainable growth of the tourism sector in Bonaire.

BONHATA says the Association says it is pleased with the active contribution of its members to the meeting, as well as the valuable input from the commissioners.