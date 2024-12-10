Sint Maarten
Boogaard Insurance Opens New Office in St. Maarten
10-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG – Boogaard Insurance has officially launched its new office at Welgelegen Road 29, Cay Hill, marking a milestone in its evolution as an independent player in the local insurance industry.
The grand opening on November 27 brought together community members and industry leaders to celebrate this step forward. Sales Manager Leonel Lawrence emphasized the company’s dedication to personalized service, community partnership, and innovation, while Managing Director Burton Sint-Jago highlighted the strategic importance of the move in enhancing customer experience.
The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live entertainment, marking the start of a new era for the Insurance Company in St. Maarten.
