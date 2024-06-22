St. Eustatius Book about Statia’s Monuments now at Europa Nostra Redactie 22-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Wolter Braamhorst presents the book to Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović of Europa Nostra. Photo: Statia Government

THE HAGUE- A copy of the latest photographic collection of Statia’s monuments now resides at the Europe’s leading civil society organisation committed to cultural heritage.

During a recent meeting in The Hague, Wolter Braamhorst, the former senior communication adviser at GIS Statia, presented the secretary-general of Europa Nostra, Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović, with a copy of Monumental Moments, a coffee table book that showcases stunning photographs of Statia’s monuments.

The book, the brainchild of sisters Shandra and Vanessa Rouse of DuoBrandits, came out of Statia’s participation in the Wiki Loves Monuments international photo competition in October 2023. Wolter, through GIS Statia, was instrumental in Statia’s participation in the competition. The project was supported by the Cultural Participation Fund, Wikimedia Foundation, the Statia Government, and the St Eustatius Historical Foundation. Europa Nostra has been one of the partners of Wiki Loves Monuments since 2010.

Unique story

Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović stated: “Receiving this remarkable book filled with photographs of heritage sites on the island of St Eustatius is a profound honour for Europa Nostra. It underscores the vital importance of sharing the unique story, heritage, and culture of this extraordinary island with the rest of Europe and the world. Through these captivating images, we are reminded of the important historical tapestry that binds us all and the collective responsibility we hold to preserve these monuments and their stories for future generations.”