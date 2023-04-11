Book Signing by Author Davin Goodwin at Pakus di Pruga to Benefit Animal Shelter Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, April 22, American author Davin Goodwin will be at Animal Shelter Bonaire’s Pakus di Pruga from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to sell and sign copies of his two mystery novels set on Bonaire.

“Diver’s Paradise” and “Paradise Cove” follow the adventures of a fictional retired detective solving murder mysteries on the island. Island characters and locations are readily identifiable to those who know Bonaire. As an avid scuba diver, Davin is very familiar with the island, having visited over 35 times in the past 20 years, many trips for extended periods.

All proceeds from the book sales will benefit Animal Shelter Bonaire. Stop by and have your purchase signed by the author. Pakus di Pruga is located on Kaya Simon Bolivar opposite Brandaris Café.

