Bonaire
Booths for Dia di Boneiru celebration are sold out
28-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Those who were hoping to secure a booth for the Dia di Boneiru celebration on September 6th but have not yet registered are out of luck.
The demand for booths this year has been overwhelming. As a result, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has immediately closed the registration for booths.
“The organization is pleased with the tremendous interest from vendors, which promises to make this year’s event an impressive one,” said the OLB in a brief statement.
