Botika Mariadal closed until further notice

KRALENDIJK- The pharmacy at Fundashon Mariadal (FM) will be closed from Monday 13 December 2021 due to a number of unforeseen circumstances.
Prescribed prescriptions will be distributed to patients by Botika Korona or Botika Rincon. The parties involved have already been informed about this. Botika FM will remain open for weekend services.
The full reopening of Botika FM for regular recipes will be announced in a further update. Fundashon Mariadal says it apologizes, and thanks customers for the understanding shown.
