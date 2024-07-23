Bonaire Box Jellyfish spotted again in the sea around Bonaire Redactie 23-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Nature organization STINAPA reports that the dangerous box jellyfish, Tamoya Ohboya, has been spotted in the waters around Bonaire. These jellyfish move in large numbers towards the coast during the warm months, from May to October, around the new and full moon. The sting of this jellyfish can cause nausea, pain, and rashes, with symptoms lasting from 20 minutes to a whole day without treatment.

The nature organization advises being very careful while snorkeling and avoiding any contact with these jellyfish. Possible treatments for stings include vinegar, Sting-No-More, and applying heat, such as hot water or warm packs. If symptoms persist, it is advisable to seek medical help.

