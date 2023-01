KRALENDIJK- Radio station Breezy FM managed to mobilize a lot of people on Sunday with its Le Tour de Breezy Carnival Edition in Rincon.

People could participate in the tour in different ways, but in any case the large number of cyclists stood out in a positive sense. After two years without carnival activities, many felt like a break and went to Rincon early.

A previous Breezy FM event in Kralendijk also managed to mobilize quite a few people.