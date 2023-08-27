Building renovation of future Bonaire Service Center kicked off

KRALENDIJK—On Friday afternoon, a press conference took place regarding the official start of the renovation of the Boneiru Service Center.

At the occasion, various officials addressed the audience. The first was Coryse Barendrecht, Director Management and Support “This building holds significant value for Bonaire. In the past, it served various purposes, including the Ambach School. Now, it will become the government-provided service center,” Barendrecht explained.

Deputy Jolinda Craane as second speaker emphasized that information won’t only be provided through the internet, but citizens can actually come in person when they need a service or information.

Modern Technology

Program Manager, John Soliana, explained that the center will use modern technology to provide services. He also mentioned that by June 2024, the building should be ready. “Even though services are already being provided to the community by the Service Center, having a good building to work in, will make things even better” said Soliana.