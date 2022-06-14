Business Incubator Bonaire now open

KRALENDIJK- The business incubator on Bonaire was festively opened on Monday. A total of 6 entrepreneurs will move into the building at Kaya Betico Croes 1.

Commissioner Thielman of Economy and Tourism was pleased with the new project. “We are delighted that this project is now ready to start,” said Thielman in his opening speech. As part of the program, the Public Entity takes care of the rental costs. The starting entrepreneurs also receive guidance and explanation for some time.

Germainy Diaz has been appointed as manager of the project.