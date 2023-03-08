Business owners on Statia get answers to questions about hiring from abroad

ORANJESTAD- About 50 business owners and other interested people on St. Eustatius have taken part in an interactive town hall meeting with immigration authorities to get a better understanding on the processes and procedures when attracting foreign employees.

The discussion revolved around a number of key issues, including what recourse the employer has if a worker recruited from abroad is fired or quits to work with another business. The general topics explored also focused on work and residence permits, entry conditions and deportation of employees whose work permits have expired.

The moderated discussion, facilitated by the Government Information Service (GIS), was organized by Social Affairs and Employment, Immigration and Naturalization Service, the Royal Military Police and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force.

Complaints

There have been many complaints about the difficulties for employers to recruit people from abroad. By means of the session, the parties involved hope to create more understanding and familiarity with common procedures.