Business sign for all Government Units St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Public Works Department on St. Eustatius has been quite busy in past days with the placement of a business sign on all Government Units on the island.
The placement will help especially visitors and new residents on the island to find the various offices, which are often only found by general directions from others who where certain offices are located.
The new uniform signs are also an improvement in the light of consistence in Corporate Identity.
