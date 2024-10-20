Healthcare Busy first vaccination day at Jong Bonaire Redactie 20-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Because of the chosen setup quite some people could be helped at the same time. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – A large number of people over sixty took the opportunity on Saturday to get a repeat shot for COVID or a flu shot during the central vaccination day at the youth center Jong Bonaire.

To receive the vaccines, citizens needed to have received an invitation letter from either the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) or their own general practitioner. Those eligible could also choose to receive both vaccines, or just the COVID vaccine or the annual flu shot.

Most attendees opted for both injections. “I think it’s well organized,” said an elderly lady who had to wait outside for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID shot to monitor for any side effects. Most residents who came by were back outside after about half an hour.

General practitioner

After Saturday, residents can also receive the COVID shot and the flu vaccine from their own general practitioner.

On October 26, there will be a second central vaccination day at Jong Bonaire. Citizens who wish to receive the vaccines can once again visit the youth center between 10 AM and 4 PM on that day.

