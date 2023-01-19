Cadushy Distillery Bonaire once again achieves important distinction

KRALENDIJK- The Cadushy Distillery is proud to announce that they ended as Runner-up in this year’s Best Caribbean Rum Distillery competition in USA-Today.

A panel of experts nominated the 20 Best Caribbean Rum Distilleries. According to Cadushy Owner Eric Gietman, the competition this year was very strong. :All the mayor distilleries present. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote”.

Gietman says that he inititally felt some disappointment at not achieving the first place. “But if you look at the competition, I am very proud that we are runner-up in this competition with a lot of old distilleries. This year’s winner is a distillery that was founded 263 years ago.”

The Cadushy Distillery is just 14 years old and they already play a serious role in the Caribbean Rum scene with their award-winning rum, Rom Rincón.

“I would like to thank all the fans and ambassadors of Cadushy who voted for us. I am confident that with the help of our growing audience we will do even better in next year’s competition”, says Gietman.

Rum week

In June 2023, the second edition Bonaire Rum Week is coming up and will last from June 12 till 17.

The Cadushy Distillery visitor center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM until 5 PM and can be visited free of any charge.

