Bonaire Cadushy Distillery Donates $1500 for Klein Bonaire Reforestation Redactie 21-06-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

The donation forms part of a series of donations around the 15th birthday of the distilleries. Photo: Cadushy Distillery

KRALENDIJK – The producer of local spirits, Cadushy Distillery, is donating $1500 for the reforestation of Klein Bonaire.

A symbolic check for that amount was handed over by Cadushy Director Eric Gietman to Elsmarie Beukenboom, the leader of the reforestation project. The donation is part of the distillery’s 15th anniversary celebration. “We are proud to contribute to a greener future for our island,” says Gietman.