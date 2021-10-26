Cadushy Distillery presents Limited Edition for rum lovers













Photo: Cadushy Distillery

RINCÓN—The Cadushy Distillery, located in Rincon, Bonaire has announced the release of its newest limited edition rum.

Rom Rincón Limited Edition 2021 is a small-batch artisanal rum spiced in the Caribbean tradition and available only onsite at The Cadushy Distillery in Rincon. It will be available beginning November 1, 2021 and until the limited number of bottles sell out.

Rom Rincón is The Cadushy Distillery’s premier rum product. Its rum celebrates traditional Caribbean flavors and is handcrafted with local ingredients. In creating Rom Rincón, master distiller and CEO Eric Gietman and his team use the local Bonairean wild basil known as Yerba di hole to add depth and intrigue to its flavor. Rom Rincón is produced in small batches and is aged in French oak barrels to create a distinct, quality rum worthy of the name of the capital of Bonaire.