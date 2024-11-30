Aviation & Travel Caicos Express Airways Launches Flights to North Caicos Redactie 30-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Passengers boarding the inaugural flight. Photo: Turks and Caicos Islands Airport Authority

BOTTLE CREEK, Turks and Caicos Islands – Caicos Express Airways recently launched its inaugural flight to North Caicos, marking a new step in improving transportation links within the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The flight landed at The Clifford Gardiner Airport, symbolizing enhanced connectivity between the islands and the potential for more convenient travel options. The initiative is expected to foster stronger ties between the islands and provide new opportunities for residents and travelers.

Scheduled flights

Prior to Caicos Express Airways’ recent inaugural flight, North Caicos had not hosted scheduled air services for 15 years. The Clifford Gardiner Airport was primarily used for domestic charter flights and private aviation, with no regular commercial flights.

0