Caicos Express Airways Launches Flights to North Caicos
BOTTLE CREEK, Turks and Caicos Islands – Caicos Express Airways recently launched its inaugural flight to North Caicos, marking a new step in improving transportation links within the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The flight landed at The Clifford Gardiner Airport, symbolizing enhanced connectivity between the islands and the potential for more convenient travel options. The initiative is expected to foster stronger ties between the islands and provide new opportunities for residents and travelers.
Scheduled flights
Prior to Caicos Express Airways’ recent inaugural flight, North Caicos had not hosted scheduled air services for 15 years. The Clifford Gardiner Airport was primarily used for domestic charter flights and private aviation, with no regular commercial flights.
Meer News
-
Aviation & Travel
Caicos Express Airways Launches Flights to North Caicos
-
Saba
Saba Joins UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative
-
Economy
Inflation Unchanged on Bonaire and Saba; Higher on St Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
Ombudsman Offers Free Office Hours on Statia and Saba
-
The Netherlands
Parliament Requests Revision of BES Tax Plan 2025 to Prevent Unintende Income Effects
-
Bonaire
Official Handover of the Galileo Sensor Station on Bonaire
-
The Netherlands
Higher Utility Costs Ahead for Bonaire, Statia, and Saba as Subsidies End
-
Advertisement
Experience the Thrill of the SEMA Race Xperience in Sint Eustatius!
Meer News
-
Aviation & Travel
Caicos Express Airways Launches Flights to North Caicos
-
Saba
Saba Joins UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative
-
Economy
Inflation Unchanged on Bonaire and Saba; Higher on St Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
Ombudsman Offers Free Office Hours on Statia and Saba
-
The Netherlands
Parliament Requests Revision of BES Tax Plan 2025 to Prevent Unintende Income Effects
-
Bonaire
Official Handover of the Galileo Sensor Station on Bonaire
-
The Netherlands
Higher Utility Costs Ahead for Bonaire, Statia, and Saba as Subsidies End
-
Advertisement
Experience the Thrill of the SEMA Race Xperience in Sint Eustatius!