Bonaire Calendar 2025 ‘Ban topa nos grandinan’ Presented to Governor Soliano Redactie 06-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Students from MBO Bonaire have designed a special 2025 calendar as part of the project Adopt a Grandparent, Nelly Clarinda-Kock. The calendar features photos of “adopted grandparents” and aims to raise awareness and funds for a major activity for seniors in 2025.

The project focuses on connecting with and supporting elderly individuals who are often alone. Running for three years, the project involves students visiting and caring for seniors by “adopting” one for a year. They stay in regular contact, organize activities, and create a life storybook at the end of the school year. The initiative was inspired by Nelly Clarinda-Kock, the first adopted grandparent.

During the meeting, student Tyshaini Keller presented the calendar to Governor John Soliano on behalf of her group, accompanied by teachers Suzette Bergland-Balentin and Dietrich Winklaar.

