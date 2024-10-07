Bonaire Call for More Budget for Bonaire’s Tourism Office Strikes a Chord with M21 Redactie 07-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Daisy Coffie, political leader of M21 and the party’s faction leader in the Island Council, recently participated in the Bonaire Tourism Summit, organized by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB).

Following the summit, Coffie expressed her impression with the plans presented for 2024-2027 and emphasized the importance of government investment in tourism.

“The TCB budget has remained the same for years, despite increasing competition and challenges. I am therefore advocating for more investments to strengthen Bonaire’s competitive position and to successfully implement TCB’s strategic plans,” Coffie stated in a press release on Sunday.

Without additional funding, Coffie warns that Bonaire risks falling behind other regions, which could negatively affect the island’s economic growth.

“According to a recent CBS study, tourism directly accounts for 40% of Bonaire’s economy, highlighting the sector’s critical role,” the leader of the pink party said.

Dialogue

Coffie stressed the need for further dialogue to address concerns within the tourism sector. According to her, increased budget would ensure that Bonaire remains both an attractive tourist destination and economically resilient.

