Call for narrowcasting tenders by the RCN
15-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland is looking for a single supplier that can offer a total solution for Narrowcasting at various government departments on Bonaire and possibly also on Saba and St. Eustatius.
Given that the solution in question is to be used in both public and secure environments, it is subject to certain conditions: You can read all info about this tender at: www.rijksdienstcn.com/aanbesteden
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or can provide the requested service. You can do so by sending an email by the 1st of December 2024 at the latest to: aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com
Meer News
-
Sint Maarten
Princess Beatrix reopens terminal at SXM Airport, celebrating 80 years of legacy and resilience
-
The Netherlands
BES Islands prove successful in opposition to 2025 tax plan
-
-
Bonaire
Multiple companies compete in tender for Bonaire’s new fuel terminal
-
St. Eustatius
Court of Audit submits progress meter audit to Executive Council Statia
-
Saba
Saba Island Council strengthens ties with St. Maarten during working visit
-
Saba
Saba Showcases at DEMA SHOW 2024 in Las Vegas
-
Education
Orco Bank supports Speelschool Jiwiri for 40th anniversary
