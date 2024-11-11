Advertisement Call for narrowcasting tenders by the RCN Sander Engelbertink 11-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland is looking for a single supplier that can offer a total solution for Narrowcasting at various government departments on Bonaire and possibly also on Saba and St. Eustatius.

Given that the solution in question is to be used in both public and secure environments, it is subject to certain conditions: You can read all info about this tender at: www.rijksdienstcn.com/aanbesteden

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or can provide the requested service. You can do so by sending an email by the 1st of December 2024 at the latest to: aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com

