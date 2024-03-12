Call for Tenders: Environmental Service Providers
The Green Overseas Programme is thrilled to announce a Call for Tender for a project set in the Bonaire – The Water Management Plan for Washington Slagbaai National Park.
As part of our dedication to environmental rehabilitation and conservation, this project aims to forge a path towards reforestation and enhanced water management within the park for the 2025-2030 period.
Project overview:
Location: Work from your premises with missions in Bonaire.
Duration: 18 Months.
Budget: Estimated value excluding VAT: €140,000.00.
Deadline for Expressions of Interest: 26/03/2024 10:00:00 (UTC+1).
Language: Submissions in English are welcomed.
What we are looking for:
We invite service providers with technical and professional expertise in Environmental Rehabilitation (CPV: 90722000) and Environmental Protection (CPV: 90720000) to join our pool of expertise and compete for this tender.
Project goals:
- Develop a comprehensive Water Management Plan for WSNP, aimed at restoring indigenous flora and fauna.
- Enhance the park’s resilience to climate change.
- Provide an integrated understanding of current conditions, analysis, recommendations, and strategies for water management.
This tender offers a fantastic opportunity for service providers specialized in environmental protection and rehabilitation to contribute to a vital conservation effort. Your expertise could significantly impact the preservation and restoration of the Washington Slagbaai National Park’s natural beauty and biodiversity.
How to integrate the network:
https://lnkd.in/eBNmvJnQ
The full notice on JOUE (le Journal Officiel de l’Union Européenne)
https://lnkd.in/evK8tnWz
Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this transformative environmental project.