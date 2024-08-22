The Netherlands Call to Heritage Institutions: Digitize Your Collection Redactie 22-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE HAGUE – Heritage institutions in the Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom have the opportunity to digitize their collections thanks to a new call from the Mondriaan Fund. This call is aimed at museums, archives, and other institutions that want to make their collections more accessible to the public.

The call is directed at heritage institutions in the Netherlands and the Caribbean region that have not yet digitized their collections or have only partially done so. Institutions can apply for funding to digitize their collections or to create a plan for digitization. The goal is to make heritage more accessible, both online and physically. Support is also available through the Digital Heritage Network. The Mondriaan Fund can cover up to 70% of the project costs, with a maximum contribution of 15,000 euros available for plans.

Applications can be submitted until October 3, 2024. On September 3, an online information session will be held for anyone who wants to learn more.

4