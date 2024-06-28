Airlift Caribbean Development Bank clarifies role in sale of aircraft defunct Liat Redactie 28-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The Caribbean Development Bank | Photo TCDB

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has issues to clarify its position on the sale of the three aircraft from the now-defunct carrier LIAT to the Government of Antigua earlier this year.

According to CDB, earlier this year, LIAT (1974) Limited ceased operating after entering administration in 2020. The company’s shareholders – the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines – agreed to the sale of LIAT’s three aircraft to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

An Aircraft Sale Agreement, for the sale of the three aircraft over which the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) holds mortgages, has been executed between the Administrator for LIAT (1974) (as the seller) and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda (as the buyer).

CDB emphasizes that is not a party to the sale agreement. CDB’s only role is to provide the necessary consent for the sale, which it has done.

“Under the sale arrangement agreed to by the shareholder Governments, the Governments’ approved that money from the sale should be proportionately allocated towards paying outstanding balances on the CDB loans that were initially made to the shareholder Governments to support LIAT (1974) Limited’s operations. The decision about the use of the sale proceeds rests with the shareholder Governments”, according to CDB’s statement.

Not involved

The Development bank also notes that it is not involved in the financing or any aspect of the operations of LIAT 2020, but does reiterate that they continue to take a strong interest in the development of regional transportation and remains a strong advocate for the development of the Caribbean’s transportation networks and infrastructure.