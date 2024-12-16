Persons Caribbean Institute of Psychology Established as Counterpart to Dutch Professional Association Reporter 16-12-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

WILLEMSTAD – The Caribbean Institute of Psychology (CIP) has recently been founded as the local counterpart to the Dutch Institute of Psychologists (NIP). Psychologists Harald Linkels and Sandra Wichard worked behind the scenes in recent months to set up this new professional association.

The formation of the CIP was driven by various considerations, including the abrupt doubling of membership fees at the NIP. Until last year, international members benefited from a special rate, but as of January 1, 2024, this rate was eliminated without adequate prior notice to those affected. The increase amounts to several hundred euros per year.

However, the membership cost increase is only one reason for the establishment of a local professional association. “The NIP does not offer support for local psychologists. No conferences or activities are organized locally, and in practice, we have little to no say in what the NIP does. Essentially, you’re only paying to use the NIP label. The CIP has been set up to actively support local psychologists and to truly add value,” said Wichard.

The CIP targets psychologists working in the Caribbean region and Suriname but is also open to anyone professionally involved in psychology, such as therapists, coaches, researchers, and other professionals in psychological services and related fields. “Our challenges and realities differ significantly from those in the Netherlands, and we face entirely different issues,” Linkels explained. Membership fees for the CIP will amount to less than a quarter of what the Dutch professional association currently charges.

Ethical code

Over the past months, the CIP has worked on creating its own ethical code, which members will endorse upon joining, as well as developing a website, social media channels, and official registration with the Chamber of Commerce. “The board is now focused on planning activities. We’ll soon be sharing more information about the association and how people can join,” Wichard added.

www.psycip.com

0