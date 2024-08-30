Bonaire
Caribe Nobo, Bondigro and Warehouse cheapest supermarkets on Bonaire in month of July
30-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – In July 2024, the Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumido Boneriano (FTPKB) conducted price comparisons across 17 supermarkets on Bonaire.
Caribe Nobo once again emerged as the top supermarket, offering 29 items from FTPKB’s basic list with significant savings of $86.14, representing over 40% savings compared to the highest prices elsewhere.
Bondigro ranked second, providing savings of $66.79 on 19 basic items, equating to about 46% savings, while Warehouse placed third with savings of $49.92 on 18 items, also around 46%.
Fruits and Vegetables
The findings by TFPKB highlight Caribe Nobo, Bondigro, and Warehouse as the most cost-effective supermarkets on the island, particularly in the fruits and vegetables category.
