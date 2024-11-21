Bonaire Caribe Nobo, Bondigro, and Warehouse Remain the Cheapest Supermarkets on Bonaire Redactie 21-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

There are price differences of between 40 and 60% in products between one supermarket and the next. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneriano (FTPKB) conducted a price comparison in October 2024 of 176 essential products across 17 supermarkets on Bonaire. Once again, Caribe Nobo, Bondigro, and Warehouse Bonaire ranked as the most affordable supermarkets.

The highest average prices were found at Van den Tweel, Ideal Supermarket, and Famoso.

According to FTPKB data, there is an average price difference of 40% between the cheapest and most expensive products, with extremes reaching up to 64% in categories like toiletries, vegetables, and fruit.

Informed Choices

FTPKB encourages consumers to consult the price comparison list available on the foundation’s website to make informed choices and save on grocery shopping.

0