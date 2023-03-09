CaribIE launches campaign on trademark protection



KRALENDIJK-During a festive reception at Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire on Wednesday, March 8, the CaribIE campaign for the BES islands was launched. The campaign was developed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy to inform entrepreneurs on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba on the importance of registering their trademark.



Present at the reception at Delfins were several entrepreneurs from the local business community. Also in attendance were representatives from the Bonaire Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Benelux Office for Intellectual Property, the Bureau for Intellectual Property of St. Maarten and the RCN.



During the reception, the campaign and accompanying commercial were presented. The response of the audience was very positive. The commercial was filmed on Bonaire’s Lac Beach. The lead role is played by Christiaan Zweers, a well-known personality on the island.

In the commercial we see a relaxed and happy Kevin serving his customers delicious tropical fruit punches. His happiness is short-lived however, when a new bar with exactly the same name opens right next to his. The campaign explains the importance of registering your brand name and how to do that.

The multimedia campaign will be rolled out over a period of two months in newspapers, online, on radio and TV. The commercial can be found at www.caribie.nl. On this website, you can directly register your trademark for $310 for a period of 10 years.

First Chamber of Commerce workshop for entrepreneurs

The Chamber of Commerce (KvK) is going to guide entrepreneurs through the process of trademark registration and is holding its first workshop tonight. The workshop ‘The importance of Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs’ was fully booked within a few hours. Therefore, the KvK has decided to live stream the workshop on Facebook tonight. You can follow the broadcast here from 6 p.m.