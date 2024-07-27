St. Eustatius
Carnival 2024 opened on St. Eustatius
27-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- Thursday was the opening of the festivities for Carnival 2024. Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam gave an opening speech, encouraging everyone to enjoy the Carnival with family, friends, and tourists who have come to the island to celebrate with the residents.
Leerdam expressed delight at seeing all the former queens participating in Carnival. “As we look back on the past six decades, let’s remember the ones who are not here with us anymore and the ones who have made this event possible”, said Leerdam.
